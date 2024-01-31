Dehd – Poetry

Dehd kicks off 2024 by announcing their fifth studio album, Poetry, due this May via Fat Possum Records.

Alongside the announcement, Dehd shares the lead single and accompanying music video for “Mood Ring,” a fuzzy, crushed-out bop about falling for a boy on a motorcycle.

It’s the tone-setter for all that Poetry is set to deliver as the band shows their ability to weld a variety of musical directions inside a concise and catchy sub-three-minute package.

Following the whirlwind success of Dehd’s fourth album, Blue Skies, and hit single “Bad Love,” the band turned a writing session into a road trip. First stop, Kempf’s off-grid Earthship in Taos, New Mexico where they chopped wood to stay warm and worked until they ran out of daylight. They then travelled north to a borrowed cabin on the Puget Sound where surrounded by chilly waters, time was marked only by the movement of the tides. “Eating, Sleeping, Breathing, Living – our only purpose was to write,” Kempf recalled. This was the first time the band traveled to distinctly notable locations to write and be inspired. Leaving Chicago proved to be a watershed moment.

They finalized the songs that became Poetry back in snowy Chicago in the warehouse space they’ve called home for nearly a decade. The band tapped Ziyad Asrar of Whitney to co-produce the album alongside Dehd’s own Jason Balla at Palisade Studio, marking the first time the trio has collaborated with anyone outside of the band during the recording process.

Upcoming Tour Dates

2/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival

3/3 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender

3/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

4/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival

5/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

6/1 – Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/9 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

