Deady – R.I.P.

Deady are excited to share their brand new single, “R.I.P.” (out today) together with the announcement of their upcoming tour dates. The Louisville based quintet have quickly become a local staple over the past few years. Led by charismatic vocalist Mandy Keathley together with Sam Goblin (Mister Goblin), Chyppe Crosby (The Archaeas), Clayton Ray (Parlour), and KJ Bechtloff, Deady have become a fixture of Louisville punk, known for energetic shows that have earned them share stages with White Reaper, Fear, Water From Your Eyes, Snooper, Kal Marks, Jaye Jayle, and beyond.

Last year saw the release of the band’s self-titled debut EP via Never Nervous Records, a collection of songs that split the difference between post-punk and post-hardcore, knotted at times but radiant, full of memorable hooks, and an unnerving sociopolitical bent to Keathley’s lyrics. Their debut is equal parts Brainiac and Veruca Salt, a band that sounds both dynamic and immediate.

Together with the new video, the band are sharing tour dates that will take them down to this year’s SXSW festival.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Cobra

03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

03/05 – Tallahassee, FL @ Rat’s Nest

03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar

03/07 – Houston, TX @ Ojeman

03/08 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/09 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/10 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/11 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

03/12 – Memphis, TN @ Lamplighter Lounge

