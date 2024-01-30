Yaya Bey – Ten Fold

Today, New York’s Yaya Bey announces her forthcoming album Ten Fold due May 10th via Big Dada.

Picking up where she left off with the powerful one-two punch of her 2022 album Remember Your North Star and 2023’s follow-up EP Exodus the North Star, Yaya’s new album is a free-spoken and flowing self-portrait defined by in-the-moment reflections on the past, present and future. Brimming with the nuances of Yaya’s identity and the various facets of her creative endeavors, Ten Fold turns her focus inward and meditates on her inner being while carving out spaces for the humor and cutting social commentary that’s been a defining characteristic of her work.

Alongside the Ten Fold announcement, Yaya shares the latest taste of her forthcoming full-length with her new single, “chasing the bus.”

The single’s gentle falsetto and wistful prose point to the next iteration of the boundless sound Yaya has crafted for her new album and is paired with a new music video she directed and choreographed herself.

‘chasing the bus’ has a double meaning,” Yaya says of her new single. “On the surface, it’s about being taken for granted in a romantic relationship. Being slept on and underestimated. But beyond the surface, it’s a metaphor for how I feel in so many spaces in the industry and it’s sort of an affirmation for myself or a reminder to let go of validation or the lack thereof. To exist regardless because I have to.”

Following the album’s release in May, Yaya will also embark on a Spring tour of four release shows in May. See all of the details on each of Yaya’s live dates below including shows at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on May 23rd and The Roxy in LA on May 29th. Spotify presale tickets are available now and tickets for these shows will be available widely this Friday, February 2nd.

Yaya Bey 2024 Live Dates:

5/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

5/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

6/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

#yayabeybay

Related Images: