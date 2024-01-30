Vera Sola – Bad Idea

Today, Vera Sola shares the video for new single “Bad Idea,” the final preview ahead of the release of her second album and first in five years, Peacemaker, which will be released on 2 February 2024 via City Slang.

Speaking on “Bad Idea” Vera Sola says: “None of my songs are ever about just one thing. As much as this is a hymn on wildfire in California, it is a sorrow song for the destruction of the Amazon, it is a dirge inspired by the burning of the Notre Dame Cathedral, it is a metaphor for illicit relationships. To sum it all, it is a meditation on man’s short sightedness and generally fantastic ability to sacrifice the future for an ill-advised quick hit. ‘Take tomorrow out on loan,’ as I put it in the song.”

TOUR DATES

14 Feb – Brooklyn, NYC @ Public Records #

22 Feb – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers #

08 Apr – Dublin, IR @ The Workman’s Cellar

09 Apr – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

10 Apr – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

12 Apr – London, UK @ Chats Palace

13 Apr – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

16 Apr – Berlin, DE @ LARK

18 Apr – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

21 Apr – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

23 Apr – Antwerp, BE @ Rock Lobster

25 Apr – Paris, FR @ Pop Up

27 Apr – Nyon, CH @ La Parenthèse

29 Apr – Vienna, AT @ B72

# = support from Elvis Perkins

