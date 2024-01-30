Meth Math – Axila

CDMX and Hermosillo, Mexico-based experimental trio Meth Math shares their single “Axila,” the final offering from their debut album Chupetones which arrives this Friday via In Real Life.

Additionally, Meth Math will be performing a string of headline shows in the United States slated for this April. The 7-date tour will begin in Seattle on April 2nd with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on April 13th. On May 9th, Meth Math will be performing at the Nuits Sonores festival in Lyon, France.

Upcoming Live Dates:

4/2/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

4/3/24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

4/5/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

4/6/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/9/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

4/11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

4/13/24 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

5/9/24 – Lyon, France @ Nuits Sonores

#methmathxoxo

Related Images: