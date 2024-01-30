Marika Hackman – Headlining North American Tour
UK-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Marika Hackman recently released her fantastic new self-produced album Big Sigh to critical acclaim.
To celebrate its release, Hackman announces her stateside return after 5 years with a North American tour this Fall. The month-long run will kick off in September in Toronto – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE when they go on-sale Friday, Feb 2nd at 10am local time.
Big Sigh, Marika Hackman’s first album in four years, is the “hardest record” Marika has ever made and is, as its title suggests, a release of sorts. With the release of her 2019 album Any Human Friend, Marika felt liberated and began embracing her queer identity and sexuality in a big way. But lockdown in 2020 soon left her stifled and isolated, unable to craft a fully formed song, and wondering if she’d ever write again. After a hard-fought journey back from a lengthy creative dry spell, Marika brings us Big Sigh, which she co-produced with Sam Petts-Davies [Thom Yorke, Warpaint] and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). She also performed every element of the record, save for the brass and strings. Big Sigh finds Marika venturing into fresh terrain, with a constant tug between organic instrumentation and the harsher dynamics of synthetic distortion. It’s like walking into an abandoned industrial wasteland covered in poison ivy, with a blend of sadness, stress and lust, but mostly – and crucially – relief.
UK / EU Headline Dates
March 12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor
March 14 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla
March 15 – Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe
March 16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny
March 18 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2
March 19 – Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon
March 20 – Bristol, England @ Strange Brew
March 21 – London, England @ Hackney Church
April 8 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
April 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin
April 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
April 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
April 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater
April 15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain
North American Headline Dates
Sept 05 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
Sept 06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
Sept 07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Sept 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall
Sept 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sept 12 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
Sept 13 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
Sept 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Sept 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept 17 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom
Sept 18 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sept 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Sept 21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Sept 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sept 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Sept 27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Sept 28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Sept 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Oct 03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Oct 04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
Oct 05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
#marikahackman