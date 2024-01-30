Marika Hackman – Headlining North American Tour

UK-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Marika Hackman recently released her fantastic new self-produced album Big Sigh to critical acclaim.

To celebrate its release, Hackman announces her stateside return after 5 years with a North American tour this Fall. The month-long run will kick off in September in Toronto – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE when they go on-sale Friday, Feb 2nd at 10am local time.

Big Sigh, Marika Hackman’s first album in four years, is the “hardest record” Marika has ever made and is, as its title suggests, a release of sorts. With the release of her 2019 album Any Human Friend, Marika felt liberated and began embracing her queer identity and sexuality in a big way. But lockdown in 2020 soon left her stifled and isolated, unable to craft a fully formed song, and wondering if she’d ever write again. After a hard-fought journey back from a lengthy creative dry spell, Marika brings us Big Sigh, which she co-produced with Sam Petts-Davies [Thom Yorke, Warpaint] and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). She also performed every element of the record, save for the brass and strings. Big Sigh finds Marika venturing into fresh terrain, with a constant tug between organic instrumentation and the harsher dynamics of synthetic distortion. It’s like walking into an abandoned industrial wasteland covered in poison ivy, with a blend of sadness, stress and lust, but mostly – and crucially – relief.

UK / EU Headline Dates

March 12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

March 14 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

March 15 – Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe

March 16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny

March 18 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

March 19 – Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon

March 20 – Bristol, England @ Strange Brew

March 21 – London, England @ Hackney Church

April 8 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

April 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

April 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

April 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

April 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

April 15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

North American Headline Dates

Sept 05 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Sept 06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

Sept 07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Sept 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall

Sept 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sept 12 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Sept 13 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Sept 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sept 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept 17 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

Sept 18 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sept 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Sept 21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Sept 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sept 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sept 27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Sept 28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Sept 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

Oct 05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

