Leyla McCalla – Sun Without The Heat

Born in New York City to Haitian emigrants and activists, Leyla McCalla possesses a stunning mastery of the cello, tenor banjo and guitar and, as a multilingual singer and songwriter, has risen to produce a distinctive sound that reflects the union of her roots and experience. Today she is announcing the new album ’Sun Without the Heat,’ a record that is playful and full of joy while holding the pain and tension of transformation.

Coming out April 12, she is also sharing two tracks from the album today that show its range, in terms of sound and storytelling.

“Scaled to Survive” is about being born and the connection we have to our parents, particularly our mothers. Leyla was inspired by Alexis Pauline Gumbs’ powerful book Undrowned where Gumbs looks to the transformative lessons of marine mammals as recipes for survival – ones that reach across species. “Thank you for laughing me into your portal,” McCalla quotes Gumbs as she sings to parents and to those who parent us beyond blood. Watch the song’s new video, featuring McCalla’s own children and their friends.

In the second new single, “Tree”, McCalla shares a fictionalized fable about a woman overlooking the Mediterranean Sea who turns herself into a tree because she doubts that she can ever be loved. The musical conversation between Shawn Myers’s drums and Nahum Zdybel’s psychedelic fuzz guitar comes to the forefront, heating up to a sped up tropicalisma-inspired samba. “Tree” reminds us that the you and the me of this album are never singular, but are always shaped and healed by a collective, the spirit of the cypher.

ON TOUR

2/10 – Creteil, France @ Sons D’hiver

2/16 – 2/18 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center

3/1 – 3/8 – Miami, FL @ Cayamo

3/22 – 3/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/9 – New Orleans, LA @ Broadside

4/11 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center

4/12 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

4/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

4/28 – Tallahassee, FL @ Word of South Festival

4/20 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

4/26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

