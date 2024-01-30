John Glacier – Like A Ribbon

Even before the release of her debut project SHILOH: Lost For Words, Hackney-born rapper, producer and poet John Glacier has been a totemic force in London’s hallowed rap scene. Standout collaborations with the likes of Vegyn, Babyfather and LYAM instilled her promise, while her first project compounded it; a surreal, diaristic daydream through the inner psyche of one of UK music’s most beguiling minds. Alongside becoming the face of Daniel Lee’s first global campaign for Burberry and walking for Marine Serre at Fashion Week, Glacier also began to gain notoriety globally, working with in-demand New York production team Surf Gang on a spontaneous collaborative project, JGSG, last year. With her star continuing to full ascent, John Glacier today announces her signing to Young Recordings (FKA twigs/The xx/Sampha) with “Money Shows,” the Eartheater-featuring first cut from a brand-new EP, Like A Ribbon, out February 23rd.

Produced by Kwes Darko and inspired by the sounds of post-punk and gloomy London, “Money Shows” is an entrancing record that makes full use of John Glacier’s allegorical flow to snap the listener out of the daze they fall within while listening. Eartheater’s siren calls elevate the song to uplifting levels – building a work that begins minimalistically before growing in stature with every passing moment. The self-directed visual is the first video appearance from John – who intentionally did not appear in any clips for any previous work. The visual represents dual realities and where those realities intersect – a true reflection of John’s own life and the relentless duality it brings. “Money Shows” presents a stepping into the spotlight for one of UK rap’s most elusive artists; a figure who has created a groundswell of excitement while letting her music truly speak for itself.

John Glacier’s Like A Ribbon is a five-track expansion on the sonic world that she has hinted on within her previous work. Featuring production from the likes of Flume, Vegyn and Kwes Darko, the EP paints a vibrant portrait of an artist who is truly loyal to her roots, thrust into a fantastical world while trying to make sense of her own thoughts and newfound surroundings. Easily her most diverse work to date, the project places John in a sonic space completely unique to her; raw, poetic, and markedly dynamic. Like A Ribbon is another bold chapter in the all-enveloping story of John Glacier – one you’ll wish to return to again and again.

#johnglacier

Related Images: