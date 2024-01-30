Camera Obscura – Look to the East, Look to the West

Today, the legendary Scottish indie-pop band Camera Obscura announces Look to the East, Look to the West, their first new album in over ten years, out May 3rd on Merge Records.

The group, led by guitarist & vocalist Tracyanne Campbell, have reunited with Jari Haapalainen, who produced the band’s 2006 album Let’s Get Out of This Country and 2009’s My Maudlin Career, and have crafted an album that simultaneously recalls why longtime fans have ferociously loved them for decades while also being their most sophisticated effort to date.

Lead single “Big Love” relishes in the space between country rock and prog, a pining break-up anthem featuring the soaring pedal steel of Tim Davidson.

It’s a Nashville Sound heartbreaker, tackling the complexity of wanting to rekindle a bad relationship with Campbell’s uncanny ability to render the past: “It was a big love, she said / That’s why it took ten years to get her out of her head,” she begins. “‘Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope,” says Campbell. “It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”

Camera Obscura Tour Dates

Thu. May 2 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

Sat. May 4 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. May 6 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Tue. May 7 – London, UK @ Koko

Thu. May 9 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. May 10 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Sat. May 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Wed. May 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. May 30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Fri. May 31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

Sat. Jun. 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

Mon. Jun. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. Jun. 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Jun. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Jun. 8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Jun. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Tue. Jun. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Wed. Jun. 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Jun. 14 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Sat. Jun. 15 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Mon. Jun. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety

Tue. Jun. 18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Jun. 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Jun. 20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Jun. 22 – Mon. Jun. 24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

