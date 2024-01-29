Teethe – Thanks

Texas slowcore supergroup Teethe release “Thanks,” a brand new single from their upcoming new 7”, out February 23rd alongside the reissue of their debut album, via Winspear.

“‘Thanks’ is about showing thanks, gratitude, and recognizing interconnectedness,” says the band’s Grahm Robinson.

Made over the course of 2020, Teethe’s self-titled debut album is a collection of songs pieced together over time – a sonic collage of fragmented recordings and half finished tracks made whole in the midst of isolation. Initially self-released in November of 2020 with little fanfare, the album’s warm, lo-fi aesthetic and slow, calming songs spread by word of mouth.

Teethe is Boone Patrello, Grahm Robinson, Madeline Dowd, Jordan Garrett, and Kai Wilde.

#teethe.tx

