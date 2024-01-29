Mary Timony – Summer

Mary Timony — singer, songwriter, and guitar legend — presents the new single/video “Summer” from Untame the Tiger (out February 23rd on Merge), her first new solo album in 15 years, and announces more U.S. tour dates.

“Summer” sees Mary lean into a more hard-rocking approach before exploding into twin guitar solos at the end, reaffirming her guitar hero reputation. “I wanted it to be a guitar stomper kind of in the vein of The Kinks, Jethro Tull or Elf and have simultaneous guitar solos at the end,” says Mary. “I’m excited to play this one live. Betsy Wright of Ex Hex will be on guitar, and I can’t wait to rock those twin solos with her! I’ll also be joined by David Christian, Chad Molter, and Anna Wilson. They are all such totally killer musicians.” Mary’s headline tour kicks off next month and continues through this summer with newly announced dates in July on sale this Friday, February 2nd, at 10AM local time.

Mary Timony 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

Thu. Feb. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Fri. Mar. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Sat. Mar. 2 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sun. Mar. 3 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^

Tue. Mar. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

Wed. Mar. 6 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

Fri. Mar. 8 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

Sat. Mar. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

Mon. Mar. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

Tue. Mar. 12 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

Wed. Mar. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space ^

Thu. Mar. 14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Thu. Mar. 21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. Mar. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge %

Sun. Mar. 24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Tue. Mar. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

Wed. Mar. 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %

Thu. Mar. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

Fri. Mar. 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

Sat. Mar. 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

Tue. July 23 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

Fri. July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sun. July 28 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

* w/ Birthday Girl DC

^ w/ Youbet

% w/ Rosali

