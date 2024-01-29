Khruangbin – A LA SALA North American Tour

Khruangbin have today announced a major North American tour which will see the band, known for their captivating and immersive live performances, play Coachella, Boston Calling and Bonnaroo music festivals as well as multiple nights at Denver’s iconic Red Rocks, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and more. The Khru Club artist presale for the North American tour starts on Tuesday, January 30 @ 10am local time, Spotify Fans first pre-sale on January 31 @ 10am local time, local/venue presale on Thursday, February 1 @ 10am local time and regular on sale Friday, February 2 @ 10am local time. See below for all dates. Tickets HERE.

The trio recently announced their fourth studio album A LA SALA, their first LP in four years out April 5 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd., along with new single “A Love International.”

From the get-go, Khruangbin’s journey has been emphatically its own: a sound and visual representation with few precedents, ignoring pop expectations, relying only on internal inspirations, and a multitude of visions. It’s a mindset of penetrating the self, connecting to the surrounding world, modeling your own life experiences. The building blocks then for A LA SALA’s 12 songs were jigsaw pieces found in Khruangbin’s creative past, parts of the band not lost, but not yet tapped into.

Having stockpiled ideas originally set down as off-the-cuff recordings (voice-memos made at sound-checks, on long voyages, as absentminded epiphanies), they began fitting those pieces together in the studio for A LA SALA.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

4/14/24 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4/18/24 – Alex Madonna Expo Center – San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/21/24 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4/23/24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV *

4/24/24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV *

4/26/24 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM *

4/27/24 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM *

5/22/24 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA ^

5/23/24 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25/24 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

5/26/24 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28/24 – Rockin’ At The Knox – Buffalo, NY ^

5/29/24 – Jacob’s Pavillion – Cleveland, OH ^

5/31/24 – History – Toronto, ON ^

6/1/24 – History – Toronto, ON ^

6/2/24 – History – Toronto, ON ^

6/4/24 -The Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI ^

6/7/24 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

6/8/24 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL ^

6/9/24 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL ^

6/11/24 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

6/14/24 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

8/15/24 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA %

8/16/24 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA %

8/18/24 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR %

8/19/24 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR %

8/21/24 – Kettlehouse – Bonner, MT %

8/22/24 Kettlehouse – Bonner, MT %

8/24/24 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT %

8/27/24 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO &

8/28/24 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO %

9/20/24 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium – New York, New York +

9/21/24 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium – New York, New York +

9/23/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC $

10/2/24 – The Factory – St.Louis, MO $

10/3/24 – The Factory – St.Louis, MO $

10/9/24 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA $

10/10/24- Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA $

* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab

