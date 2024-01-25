Robber Robber – Sea Or War

Today, Burlington-based band Robber Robber — Nina Cates (vocals / rhythm guitar), Zack James (drums), Will Krulak (lead guitar), and Carney Hemler (bass) — share their new single/video, “Sea or War.” Co-produced by James, Cates, and Benny Yurco (Grace Potter), “Sea or War” speaks to the moments of confusion and reflection that happen as you try to navigate a messy world, represented through relentless percussion contrasted with fluid melodies.

Of the track, the band explains: “‘Sea or War’ explores how fine the balance feels between comfort and futility. There are various opposing forces being fused together, which can be felt in the lyrics, musical arrangement, and production.”

James and Cates have been playing music together since they were kids. Immersing themselves in the eclectic Burlington scene, they began writing songs and formed Robber Robber. The past few years has given the project time to “live and breathe” while the band honed in on their songwriting and captured the tangible group dynamic they’ve cultivated on stage: “With this curiosity-driven approach, we were able to really conceptualize and fine-tune what we wanted Robber Robber to be,” says the band. “This project is very conceptual, and therefore can be difficult to pinpoint, and that’s part of what we find refreshing about it. We feel a lot of freedom in having loose parameters to fit into.”

Next month, Robber Robber will play shows in Burlington, Northampton, and Brooklyn previewing new music to be released later this year.

Robber Robber Live Dates

Thu. Feb. 1 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

Fri. Feb. 2 – Northampton, MA @ 90 King St.

Sat. Feb. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

Thu. March 28 – Boston, MA @ O’Briens Pub *

* = w/ Thus Love and Native Sun

#robberrobber

Related Images: