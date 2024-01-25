Odie Leigh – No Doubt

Baton Rouge, LA-based singer-songwriter Odie Leigh has shared her new song, “No Doubt.” An official music video premieres today on YouTube. The song, out now via Mom + Pop, was produced by Bay Area producer/musician/engineer Derek Ted, Odie Leigh, and Runnner.

“I’m not used to people actually liking me for me, to people meaning what they say and standing by it,” says Odie Leigh about the new single. “When I found this, I couldn’t help but feel like the rug was about to get pulled out from beneath me. I always overthink the details, but sometimes it’s just simple: He’s got me. No Doubt.

“The verses are my insecurities, my overthinking, my worries (I’m always worried that I come off too foolish, self-obsessed). The choruses are my truth (If you want me to be there / Then I’ll be around).

“Sonically I wanted the song to build and feel bold and confident by the ending. I knew from the start I wanted horns on this track because being from Louisiana horns sound like home, and home is as grounded as I can get. Recording it, Derek and I kept adding to the end wanting to capture the feeling of a parade – driven, grounded, a celebration.”

ODIE LEIGH – LIVE 2024

MARCH

20-24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest *

MAY

3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees *

10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party *

AUGUST

2-4 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

#odieleigh

Related Images: