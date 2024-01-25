Fletcher – In Search Of The Antidote

Singer-songwriter FLETCHER announced her the forthcoming release of her highly anticipated new album In Search Of The Antidote, yesterday. Due out March 22 on Capitol Records.

In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER’s boundary-pushing brand of pop. The album sees FLETCHER exploring such complex themes as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment with distinct production and powerful vocal delivery.

“Over the years, I’ve looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection,” says FLETCHER. “Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. From the Finding Fletcher EP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

FLETCHER collaborated closely with GRAMMY® winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo to produce the album alongside a lineup of hitmakers including Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified hits with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (who FLETCHER performed alongside in an internet-breaking performance in 2023).

FLETCHER debuts “Lead Me On,” the new single from In Search Of The Antidote accompanied by the striking video directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé).

