Emily Yacina – Trick of the Light

In November, Long Beach, California-based singer-songwriter Emily Yacina announced the 7” “Nothing Lasts”/ “Trick of the Light,” and shared the B-side. This Friday (1/26), the full release is out via Rostam’s label Matsor Projects. The front half, “Trick of the Light,” was also co-produced by the former Vampire Weekend member, and his knack for glowing sonics beams bright. The song is hazy and cinematic, like the last gasp of sun at dusk. Over a synthesizer-driven, disco-inflected groove, Yacina sings about the role imagination can play in relationships. Catchy, yet understated, it finds her artistic voice rising to singular heights. The track is accompanied by a dreamy video by Linnea Nugent.

On the track, Emily shares: “When I was initially writing “Trick of the Light,” the word “imaginationship” was in my head. The song is kind of an ode to that- the inner world, and how it can sometimes be disrupted by another person. This was the first song that Rostam and I worked on together. I remember feeling so excited to hear that he was into it. It came together naturally, and the result feels true to the demo- but built up in a way that’s fully realized and powerful.”

Live Dates

February 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse

