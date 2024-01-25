Cristina Hart – Like My Father

Today, London based pop singer-songwriter Cristina Hart kicks off 2024 by sharing her brand new single ‘Like My Father’. As a whole, the gentle melodies that are blended with Cristina’s lyrical sensibility makes this a powerful opener into the new year for this rising talent.

Speaking on the story behind the track, Cristina expresses; “I wrote ‘Like My Father’ about my fear of abandonment. I think sometimes we can all feel like we’re either too much or not enough; and at our worst, our mind can even convince us that we’re unlovable. This song is about that unspoken but very real insecurity.”

Melancholic in sound and in sentiment, Cristina opens up about her ‘complicated’ relationship with her father, and reflects on the way that it has bled into other relationships in her life. The effects of these complications have a way of influencing the way you approach situations and people later on in life, as well as affecting your trust for other people, and in ‘Like My Father’ Cristina articulates this poetically, with grace. It is an honest and sincere account that leaves you feeling sympathetic to her situation, but for those who have experienced similar heartbreak in the family home, it is sure to resonate with them on many levels

