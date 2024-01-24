Jade Bird ft Mura Masa – Burn the Hard Drive

Like falling in love, break-ups start slowly and then happen all at once. For UK-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Jade Bird, she had met her ex-fiance when she was just 19. He was enmeshed in her life in a way that few of us experience, as he joined her band and they toured together. “When you’re in a relationship like that, when it’s good it’s so good. You’ve got support at work, you’re on the road together: it’s this romantic ideal. And when it’s not good, it becomes a bit of a living hell.” The end of her relationship gathered pace and crashed into reality in 2022.

Bird had already begun working with the celebrated Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Alex Crossan, known better as Mura Masa, and in one of the last writing sessions before her breakup, she wrote the single, “Burn The Hard Drive”.

The sultry, sorrowful song has her characteristically powerful voice singing the chorus “There’s no good goodbye, no right way to die,” before offering a digital Eternal-Sunshine solution of destroying all evidence of a relationship- “Burn the Hard Drive”. Working with Mura Masa, who has worked with A$AP Rocky, Pink Pantheress, Ariana Grande and more, Bird found freedom and joy in writing and experimenting with ideas in his modest home studio. “I listened back to it with Alex and was like, ‘Oh my god this was a premonition of ending my relationship’.”

For the official video, Bird reunited with director Aries Moross, whom she worked with previously on her debut album. Together they created a video where reality is slightly altered; people appear but are then erased, clouds and skies shift and vanish as if only half recollected and we are confronted by the imperfect way in which we experience our own memories.

