Marika Hackman – The Yellow Mile

UK-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Marika Hackman will release her self-produced new album Big Sigh this week, and today she shares a final preview of the record before it’s out in its entirety on Friday.

Following the previously shared singles “No Caffeine,” “Slime,” and “Hanging” comes album-closer “The Yellow Mile.” One of the many highlights on Big Sigh, and the final track written for the record, “The Yellow Mile” is Marika at her most authentic and intimate.

Intended to be the opposite of a grand finale, the song finds Marika wanting to feel small again, as she explains, “I wanted to go back to my roots as a songwriter, me and a guitar, crafted, very immediate.” The track arrives alongside an unsettling video co-directed by Marika and Nàtalia Pàges that sees Marika being buried alive.

Tour Dates

Instore Tour

January 12 – Resident Brighton – instore & signing ^

January 13 – Rough Trade East – instore & signing *

January 15 – Rough Trade Nottingham – instore & signing ^

January 16 – Rough Trade Bristol – instore & signing ^

January 17 – Banquet Kingston – instore & signing ^

*band show ^ intimate solo acoustic set

UK / EU Headline Dates

March 12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

March 14 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

March 15 – Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe

March 16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny

March 18 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

March 19 – Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon

March 20 – Bristol, England @ Strange Brew

March 21 – London, England @ Hackney Church

April 8 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

April 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

April 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

April 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

April 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

April 15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

