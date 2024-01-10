Konradsen – Michael

Norwegian folk duo Konradsen are returning in 2024 with a new album titled Michael’s Book on Bears. It will be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music.

Today, they are sharing another gorgeous single, the hopeful and uplifting “Michael.”

Jenny’s vocals soar along with a gentle saxophone which carefully guides the song. The band explains “Michael depicts scenes from childhood and the tug-of-war between the good and the bad memories. It also deals with the longing for a choice of path. Here, Aleksander Waaktaar (girl in red, Dagny, Astrid S) has given the song the string arrangement it needed.”

Upcoming Tour Dates (Norway):

3/8/24 – Parkteateret, Oslo

3/9/24 – HAVET, Trondhei

3/15/24 – Kirka på Hatteng

3/21/24 – Tou scene, Stavanger

3/22/24 – Kulturhuset, Bergen

#wearekonradsen

Related Images: