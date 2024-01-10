Holy Wars – Tension/Release

Sonic shapeshifters, Holy Wars, have released a poignant new music video directed by Arden Fisher for “TENSION//RELEASE” today. The brand new visual accompanies the powerfully visceral final track from their late 2023 EP, ‘Cult Classic’ and provides a visual embodiment of the suffocating emotional push and pull of coping with grief.

“TENSION//RELEASE” highlights the band’s versatility and dynamism when it comes to shifting sonic gears. Nick Perez’s riff lays the soundscape for frontwoman Kat Leon’s deeply personal, evocative lyrics and ferocious, powerhouse vocal delivery that perfectly encapsulates the song’s theme. Speaking on it’s creation, Kat shares

“This song is a special one to me. I wanted to close the EP with a slower feel to add some weight and depth to this wild ride of ‘Cult Classic’. “TENSION//RELEASE” brings it back to the beginning of our band when I wrote about grief and life after the death of my parents. It is a representation of where I am now and how grief never goes away but transforms. Mine has been the source of my momentum, keeping me running on a hamster wheel to distract from looking at this void. It puts a spotlight on the push and pull of depression and anxiety.“

“Sonically this song came together pretty fast, the vocal recordings were from the first day we wrote it. There was a rawness to it that we felt we could never match if we were to re-record it, so we kept it honest and raw.”

#holywarsmusic

Related Images: