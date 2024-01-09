Torres – Wake To Flowers

Today, TORRES — the recording alias of Brooklyn-based musician Mackenzie Scott — presents her new single/video, “Wake to flowers,” from her forthcoming album, What an enormous room, out January 26th on Merge.

Beginning with a lone drum and Scott’s distinct vocals, “Wake to flowers” quickly blooms into an art-rock masterclass.

Of “Wake to flowers,” Scott says: “I’m familiar with the disappointment that frequently follows hope. People are frighteningly resilient. We are regularly optimistic and regularly shattered by the want of something, maybe something that takes all our might and energy and then still doesn’t happen. But have you ever been anxious that things weren’t going to turn out the way you hoped, or maybe you weren’t very optimistic, and then you got everything you wanted? I feel like this happens a lot but I don’t hear it acknowledged very much. Everything I have now is something I once fought and longed for—this song is my way of keeping myself aware of that all the time.”

Later this month, TORRES will embark on a US/EU/UK tour, beginning with a US run that includes stops in Chicago, New York, Washington, DC and more, followed by a stint overseas as well as a second US leg. A full list of tour dates is below, and tickets are on sale now.

TORRES Tour Dates

Wed. Jan. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Thu. Jan. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

Fri. Jan. 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

Sat. Jan. 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

Mon. Jan. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

Tue. Jan. 23 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

Wed. Jan. 24 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Thu. Jan. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

Fri. Jan. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sat. Jan. 27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. Feb. 2 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Sat. Feb. 3 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Mon. Feb. 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Tue. Feb. 6 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Thu. Feb. 8 – Munich, DE @ Milla

Fri. Feb. 9 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

Sat. Feb. 10 – Baden, CH @ One of a Million Festival

Mon. Feb. 12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

Tue. Feb. 13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Wed. Feb. 14 – London, UK @ Oslo

Wed. Mar. 20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

Fri. Mar. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

Sat. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID @ Venue TBA

Tue. Mar. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

Wed. Mar. 27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Fri. Mar. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^

Sat. Mar. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Mon. Apr. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

Tue. Apr. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Thu. Apr. 4 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Fri. Apr. 5 – Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

Sat. Apr. 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^

* w/ Aisha Burns

^ w/ Liza Anne

