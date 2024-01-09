Sheer Mag – Moonstruck

Sheer Mag break significant musical ground on their forthcoming album Playing Favorites, elevating their signature approach to rock and roll to lushly cinematic new heights.

Their latest single “Moonstruck” lives up to its titular reference of Hollywood-sized surprise romance, spooling out a charming story of desire.

Guitarist and lyricist Matt Palmer tells, “‘Moonstruck’ is about how invigorating it is to have a new crush. After too long lost in the wilderness, it’s gratifying to find a beacon of tenderness to help reorient yourself in the maze of love. Written in 2021 and originally intended for a disco EP, ‘Moonstruck’ has been reworked as a more expansive and lush arrangement and features some of our favorite guitar work on the new record.”

The accompanying video for “Moonstruck” was inspired by Rush’s “Limelight” visuals which featured footage from their wintertime recording sessions at Le Studio in Quebec. Sheer Mag enlisted director and longtime friend Ryan Schnackenberg.

Sheer Mag embark on an extensive headlining tour this Spring which kicks off in D.C. late March and routes them coast to coast through early May. Today they’ve confirmed performances at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, a hometown show at Philadelphia’s First Unitarian Church and more. See below for a full list of dates.

Mar 29: Washington, DC – Songbyrd

Mar 30: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

Mar 31: Asheville, NC – Eulogy

Apr 01: Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Apr 02: Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade, Purgatory

Apr 04: New Orleans, LA – Siberia

Apr 05: Houston, TX – The End

Apr 06: Austin, TX – Far Out Lounge

Apr 07: Dallas, TX – Double Wide

Apr 09: Mesa, AZ – The Underground

Apr 10: Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Apr 11: San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Apr 15: San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

Apr 17: Portland, OR – Star Theater

Apr 18: Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

Apr 19: Boise, ID – The Shredder

Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Apr 22: Denver, CO – Hi Dive

Apr 24: Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry

Apr 26: Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Apr 27: Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

May 05: Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

May 06: East Haven, CT – Beeracks

May 08: New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 10: Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

May 01: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

May 03: Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

May 04: Troy, NY – No Fun

May 31 – Jun 02: Northampton, MA – Field Day Music Festival

