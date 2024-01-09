Julia Holter – Something in the Room She Moves
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer Julia Holter announces her sixth studio album Something in the Room She Moves, out March 22 on Domino.
Holter’s past work has often explored memory and dreamlike future, but her latest album resides more in presence: “There’s a corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies,” she says. Her production choices and arrangements form a continuum of fretless electric bass pitches in counterpoint with gliding vocal melodies, while glissing Yamaha CS-60 lines entwine warm winds and reeds. “I was trying to create a world that’s fluid-sounding, waterlike, evoking the body’s internal sound world,” Holter says of her flowing harmonic universe.
Holter shares her new single “Spinning” alongside today’s announcement.
“Spinning” is the album’s incantatory centerpiece; “What is delicious and what is omniscient?” she sings, “What is the circular magic I’m visiting?” Holter says, “It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?”
“Spinning” comes via a video directed by Giraffe Studios.
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
May 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
May 6 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
May 7 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
May 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Outset
May 13 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
May 14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
May 15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
May 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
May 19 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
May 21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
