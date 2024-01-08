Suldusk – Antithesis

Following their much acclaimed 2019 debut album, Lunar Falls – an album that not only stunned listeners and international press, but also rock and metal empire Napalm Records – Australian dark folk/blackgaze project SULDUSK will herald the new year with the release of their sophomore studio offering, Anthesis, out March 1, 2024!

In celebration of today’s announcement, the band has revealed the album’s captivating title track and its accompanying music video.

While SULDUSK started as a one-woman project founded by the highly talented Emily Highfield, for Anthesis, she recruited incredibly talented musicians to help elevate the vision of their acoustic-based music to the level of an intense, powerful and heavy record. Anthesis continues where SULDUSK left off with their transfixing debut, yet proves musically more complex. The album will take you into a gloomy, magical world where the Melbourne-based project combines a high variety of dark and extreme sounds within its very own sonic universe.

“We are very excited to finally release Anthesis, which is the title track and first single off the upcoming album. ‘Lunar Falls’ was a one woman project, but the new album is a band venture. This has enabled SULDUSK to delve even deeper musically, lyrically and as a live experience. Many thanks to the loyal fans for being ever so patient, and to the great team at Napalm Records.

Much love, Emily.”

#suldusk

Related Images: