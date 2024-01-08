Jada Kingdom – Those Days

Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Jada Kingdom releases her first song of the year, “Those Days,” produced by Grammy-winning producer Di Genius.

“Those Days,” which samples renowned Jamaican reggae musician Sizzla’s 1997 record, ‘Just One of Those Days,’ exemplifies Jada’s powerhouse artistry from microphone to pen as a songwriter. Jada enriches the classic sample with a bold, breathtaking twist packed with mesmerizing storytelling and buttery vocals within a fashion that effortlessly blends traditional sounds of Reggae with an R&B and Hip Hop flavor.

With new music and more surprises set to be unveiled later this year, Jada Kingdom enters a new era poised to certify her as an undebatable artist to watch—worldwide.

#jadakingdom

Related Images: