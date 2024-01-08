Elle Baez – I Love My Body

Trailblazing Latina artist Elle Baez is ringing in the new year with her highly anticipated single “I Love My Body” that is out now.

“I Love My Body” is a lyrical love letter, Baez has written to her own body, packed with powerful layered vocals, progressive pop production and poignant lyrics to the time we are living in. With references to medications such as Ozempic and weight loss procedures, Baez is unafraid to call out the pressures we are put under constantly in society to alter our appearance. Written and produced by an all-female team (Elle Baez, Josephine Omokheyeke, Tiger Darrow) Baez uses this inspirational masterpiece to advocate for all bodies to be loved and appreciated for the life they bring us every single day.

Elle says, “I wrote this as a love letter to my body, but I want you to be able to sing it for YOU! The chorus is an affirmation to play on repeat to remind yourself that you are alive and breathing in this beautiful body. You were put on this earth for a reason. Show yourself all the love that you can.”

#elle_baez

Related Images: