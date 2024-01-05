Theresa Rex – Bad Blood

Theresa Rex was stabbed in the back. “Bad Blood” is her revenge. The Danish pop artist kicks off 2024 with an infectious, upbeat friend-break-up-anthem. ‘

She’s the voice of one of the biggest hits to ever come out of Denmark! In the past year alone, she has released tracks with leading electronic artists such as Danish MORTEN, German Wankelmut and Dutch star DJ, AFROJACK, with whom she hit #1 on the US Dance Chart in late summer 2023.

Now, Theresa Rex is ready to share her own heart and soul. Her own songs are on the way in 2024 – songs about the feelings burning inside and lyrics of what hurts the most coming to listeners around the world through fabulous, upbeat pop!

“’Bad Blood” is the story of two friends – a close friendship in that “blood pact”, ride or die-kind of way. But also, the song is about the ultimate betrayal, because she stole my boyfriend,” Theresa Rex says and continues: ”I quickly forgot about that guy who cheated, but the loss of that friendship was heartbreaking. She stabbed me in the back and found it extremely hard to realize that this forged bond, I thought we had between us, was so easily broken. Friend break-ups are just one of the things that hurt the most.”

’Bad Blood’ is recorded along with the Danish producer, Lasse Baunkilde (Astrid S, Christopher and more) and artist and songwriter, Daniel Schulz.

