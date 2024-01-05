Reneé Rapp ft Megan Thee Stallion – Not My Fault

Today, acclaimed multi-hyphenate Reneé Rapp unveils official music video for hit collaboration “Not My Fault” with three-time, GRAMMY® award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.

“Not My Fault” originally released in December serving as the first single from official soundtrack for Paramount’s upcoming MEAN GIRLS movie, where Rapp will be reprising her debut Broadway role of Regina George. “Not My Fault” earned Rapp’s highest ever day one streams on Spotify with over 984,000 streams within the first 24 hours, 5M streams within the first weekend globally, and now at over 9.6M streams across all platforms. The MEAN GIRLS soundtrack is set for release via Interscope Records on Friday, January 12th alongside the film’s theatrical premiere.

