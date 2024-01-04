The Last Dinner Party – Caesar on a TV Screen

The Last Dinner Party are pleased to share their first new music of 2024, with new single “Caesar On A TV Screen”.

It precedes the release of the forthcoming debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, out 2nd February via Island Records.

“Caesar On A TV Screen” is the sound of The Last Dinner Party proving why 2023’s most exciting new prospect were worthy of all the acclaim and attention, whilst setting themselves up for another explosive twelve months.

The new single combines all the elements that have garnered them this early platform; leftfield pop hooks, rock flourishes and a colourful sense of theatricality. It’s the sound of a band meaning every word they sing, and having the most fun in delivering it.

The Last Dinner Party on their debut album: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”

The Last Dinner Party are: Abigail Morris – vocals / Aurora Nishevci – keys / Emily Roberts – lead guitar/flute / Georgia Davies – bass / Lizzie Mayland – guitar

The Last Dinner Party live:

30th January – The Fleece, Bristol *re-arranged date* SOLD OUT

1st February – The Roundhouse, London SOLD OUT

In-Store/Out Store Dates:

2nd February – Pyyzm, Kington (in association with Banquet Records)

3rd February – Rough Trade East, London (afternoon show)

3rd February – Rough Trade East, London (evening show)

5th February – Resident Records, Brighton

6th February – HMV, Manchester

7th February – HMV Vault, Birmingham

8th February – Rough Trade, Bristol

11th February – Brudenell Social Club, Bristol (in association with Crash Records)

European Tour:

16th February – Gretchen, Berlin

17th February – LUXOR, Cologne

19th February – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam

20th February – La Maroquinerie, Paris

21st February – La Botanique, Brussels

23rd February – Mascotte Club, Zürich

25th February – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

26th February – Grelle Forelle, Vienna

29th May – 2nd June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

6th June – 8th June – Primavera Sound, Porto

22nd June – Hurricane Festival, ScheeBel

23rd June – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck

5th July – 7th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk

6th July – Rock Werchter, Rotselaar

#thelastdinnerparty

Related Images: