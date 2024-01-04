Sarah Jarosz – Days Can Turn Around

Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY winning musician Sarah Jarosz will release her new Daniel Tashian-produced album Polaroid Lovers later this month on January 26th.

Following the previously released “Jealous Moon,” “Columbus & 89th,” and “When The Lights Go Out,” Jarosz shares one final preview of the forthcoming record with “Days Can Turn Around.” Written with Tashian on a trip with his family to Alabama’s Orange Beach, the track unfolds as a gently swaying folk song threaded with warmly delivered instructions for living well no matter what the circumstances.

“Daniel and I wrote this in the same session as ‘Columbus & 89th,’ while overlooking the gulf coast. It seemed like the perfect setting to write a hopeful gem,” explains Jarosz. “We wanted to try to include as many nuggets of a mother’s wisdom that could help anyone get through a bad day… knowing that even the worst of times can turn around and get a little bit better.”

Tour Dates

Feb 1st – Sixth & I – Washington, DC* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 2nd – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 3rd – McCarter Theater – Princeton, NJ* (Early Show) (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 3rd – McCarter Theater – Princeton, NJ* (Late Show) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 5th – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 7th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 8th – Appell Center – York, PA*

Feb 9th – The Kate – Old Saybrook, CT* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 11th – Peoples Bank Theatre – Marietta, OH*

Feb 13th – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

Feb 14th – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 16th – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO*

Feb 17th – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 18th – Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs, CO*

Feb 20th – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT*

Feb 22nd – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID*

Feb 23rd – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA*

Feb 24th – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 25th – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 27th – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 28th – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 29th – Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

March 8th – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN (LOW TICKETS)

March 9th – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd – The Sheldon – St. Louis, MO+

April 24th – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN+

April 26th – Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH+ (LOW TICKETS)

April 27th – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI+ (SOLD OUT)

April 28th – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON+

April 30th – Center For The Arts – Homer, NY+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 2nd – State Theatre – Portland, ME+

May 3rd – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 4th – The Shea Theatre – Turners Falls, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 6th – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA+

May 7th – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC+

May 8th – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC+

May 10th – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 11th – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA+

May 12th – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN+

May 23rd – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX^

May 24th – The Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX^

May 25th – TBD – San Antonio, TX^

May 26th – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX^

May 28th – The Lensic – Santa Fe, NM^

May 30th – Center For The Arts – Jackson, WY^

June 2nd – Arts Campus at Willits – Basalt, CO^

June 4th – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO^ (LOW TICKETS)

Tour Support

*The Ballroom Thieves

+Le Ren

^LIv Greene

