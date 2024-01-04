Mary Timony – The Guest

Mary Timony — singer, songwriter, and guitar legend — presents her new single/video, “The Guest,” from Untame the Tiger (out February 23rd on Merge), her first new solo album in 15 years.

Following lead single “Dominoes,” the stripped-back acoustic instrumentation of “The Guest” conjures Sweetheart-era Byrds. Recorded in Baltimore at J. Robbins’ Magpie Cage studio, “The Guest” features David Christian on drums and Brian Betancourt on bass, with Betsy Wright and Dennis Kane singing backup. Mary describes it as a song sung directly to loneliness: “I was imagining loneliness as a house guest who keeps knocking on your door. I thought it would be funny to say loneliness is the only one who always comes back.”

The accompanying video for “The Guest,” made by Mary’s longtime friend and collaborator Brett Vapnek, was filmed around Santa Barbara.

Mary Timony 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

Thu. Feb. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Fri. Mar. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Sat. Mar. 2 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sun. Mar. 3 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^

Tue. Mar. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

Wed. Mar. 6 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

Fri. Mar. 8 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

Sat. Mar. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

Mon. Mar. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

Tue. Mar. 12 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

Wed. Mar. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space ^

Thu. Mar. 14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Thu. Mar. 21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. Mar. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge %

Sun. Mar. 24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Tue. Mar. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

Wed. Mar. 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %

Thu. Mar. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

Fri. Mar. 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

Sat. Mar. 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

* w/ Birthday Girl DC

^ w/ Youbet

% w/ Rosali

#marytimony

