Abby Sage – The Rot

Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based alt-pop darling Abby Sage is capping off an impressive year with an enchanting new single, “Obstruction.” Produced by the acclaimed MyRiot (Halsey, London Grammar, AURORA), this vulnerable track continues to set the stage for Abby’s awaited debut album, The Rot, slated for release on March 1, 2024 via Nettwerk.

With a quirky indie-pop feel, “Obstruction” is a captivating journey through a spectrum of emotions. The song finds raw power and honesty with its delicate touch, featuring a simple start with guitar, strings, claps, and subtle percussion, complemented by Abby’s gentle vocals and sweeping harmonies that intensify as the song progresses.

When asked about the inspiration behind the single, Abby shared, “In ‘Obstruction,’ I wanted to personify a pestering thought. I think it was an important song for me to release a memory I had been holding on to for a while. It’s a thought that doesn’t leave you no matter how hard you try. It shows up in your living room, in your day-to-day tasks. I wanted to use very literal and realized language to describe the process of getting rid of it, ‘cut it out with a knife’… That felt like such a beautiful visual to me, physically cutting out a memory with a sharp knife.”

The accompanying music video echoes the sentiment, as the conflicting duality of the push and pull between holding onto a memory or killing it off comes to life. She explains, “When I tried to picture what a video for ‘Obstruction’ would look like, I always imagined the setting of me having dinner with a personified version of the memory, the puppet, and going through those inner monologue motions. We dance, we fight, but ultimately I kill it off and mourn the memory but finally learn to let it go.”

