YOASOBI – Heart Beat

J-Pop superstar duo YOASOBI unveil a new song “HEART BEAT.”

The song will act as the theme for NHK’s “YOASOBI 18 Fest,” an annual television program in Japan in which a group of eighteen-year-olds submit messages, essays and performance videos following a specific theme. This year’s theme is “heartbeat.” YOASOBI then joins the participants to help create and perform an original song together based on these submissions, working alongside each other through the creative process, having conversations and sharing stories of when they were eighteen.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record breaking, international superstars in the making.

YOASOBI LIVE

Asia Tour 2023-2024—South Korea, Singapore, and more

ZEPP TOUR 2024—POP OUT—Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya

