Maggie’s Wake – Bridget O’Brien

Back during the Covid lockdowns, award-winning songwriter and musician Tara Dunphy spent much of her time walking in St. Peter’s Cemetery in London, Ontario, getting to know the stones and imagining the stories of the people whose names she read aloud. “I heard somewhere that so long as you say someone’s name, they’re never truly gone, so I tried to get everyone at least once” she explains. One stone kept grabbing her attention. “It bore two names,” she continues. “Thomas O’Meara, with a birth and death date, and below that it read ‘Beloved husband of Bridget O’Brien, 1885.’ Only a birth year, no death year.”

No matter the weather, 30 or minus 20 degrees, Tara was at the cemetery every day. And with every reading of the names, she just couldn’t shake the lingering question of what had truly happened to this Bridget O’Brien. “Did she marry someone else after Thomas died, and chose to be buried with the new fella? Did she pass away years later, penniless, unable to leave the money to have her name put on the stone? Is she still alive, having found the fountain of youth? I never found out, but one day a song just presented itself, almost as if Bridget wanted the question asked. Bridget O’Brien, where have you gone?”

“Bridget O’Brien” is the latest single from Canadian contemporary folk group, Maggie’s Wake, a band that emerged out of a shared vision for both honoring and building upon the foundation of traditional folk and Celtic instrumentation to create a constantly evolving sound that is truly fiery, limitless, and unique. Fronted by Tara Dunphy (The Rizdales, Luther Wright and the Wrongs) on tin whistle, flute, fiddle, guitar, banjo and lead vocals, and fellow award-winning musician Lindsay Schindler (Rant Maggie Rant, Trent Severn) on fiddle and vocals, Maggie’s Wake is additionally solidified by the powerhouse backing combo of Stephan Szczesniak on percussion, Andrew Kosty on bass, Dean Harrison on piano and accordion, and Kenneth Palmer on guitar.

