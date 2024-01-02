Leanne Pearson – I Do Again

Winnipeg, MB-born; Nashville, TN-based songwriting force Leanne Pearson has done it again with her new single. A culmination of her songwriting spark, notorious humor, and unique lyricism, “I Do Again” is a fresh ode to marriage and love.

The talented, multidimensional writer brings to the song the deeply personal story of the tumultuous journey she and her husband embarked upon as they planned their wedding nearly four years ago. But the restrictions of the 2020 global pandemic caused them to reschedule three times before finally canceling their big day and eloping—with an Elvis-themed ceremony, no less! In the fall of 2023, though, they finally got the wedding of their dreams, with friends and family in attendance.

The single speaks to the unconditional love the couple has for one another; despite the obstacles they faced, Pearson and her husband have learned to roll with the punches and take each challenging moment as a lesson in commitment and perseverance. And at the end of the day, Pearson found herself saying “I do” no less than three times.

#leannepearson

