Winona Oak – Fragile Thing

Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared her intimate new single ‘Fragile Thing’ via Nettwerk, which follows her return this Autumn with her singles ‘With Or Without You’ and ‘Fire Escapes’.

New single ‘Fragile Thing’ is song about love and cherishing the important people in your life. The delicate and idyllic track builds gently to a heartfelt and wistful chorus backed by a soft piano harmony and atmospheric synths. Winona says;

“A love song dedicated to all my favourite people (and dogs). The ones that make my life worth living even through the hardest of times. You know who you are so thank you for sticking around.”

“When I listen to this it kind of makes me feel like I’m in a movie, just swaying through the night. I hope you will play this on a road trip with someone you love while watching the sun saying goodnight to the sky.”

