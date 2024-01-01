Rebecca Pidgeon – Everybody Is Learning To Fly

Rebecca Pidgeon releases “Everybody Learning to Fly” video, for track from her upcoming new album, Songs of LA.

Pidgeon’s fascination with filmmaking, both its beauty and its seamier exploitative side, takes center stage in her 11th full-length studio album Songs of LA, out February 23 in CD and digital formats. These songs, composed with long-time writing partner David Batteau, reimagine legendary figures like the pioneering female aviator Poncho Barnes, who flew stunts in Hell’s Angels and Betty Page, the 1950s pin-up girl who mysteriously disappeared at the height of her popularity.

For Songs of LA, Pidgeon returned to songs written in collaboration with David Batteau which she’d intended to record in 2020, till the world shut down due to of the COVID-19 pandemic. A film buff, she drew on her knowledge of movies and the acting business, while Batteau brought in a fascination with the history of Los Angeles. The compositions ended up as mashups of their combined obsessions.

“Everybody Learning to Fly,” for instance, is based on the 1965 Antonio Pietrangeli film I Knew Her Well, starring the Italian actress Stefania Sandrelli. The story appealed to Rebecca because the main character tries on a variety of personas and disguises as she pursues the party life and is finally destroyed by it. Batteau added some old Los Angeles lore about the eccentric aviation pioneer, Jack Parsons and forays into space exploration, oddball mysticism and the MK Ultra LSD experiments of the 1950s and 1960s. And yet, while the song explores some very dark, spooky subject matter, it bubbles with manic energy. “I wanted it to have the frantic energy of the parties,” says Pidgeon. “It’s all about fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun! And then this emptiness underneath it.”

#rebeccapidgeon

Related Images: