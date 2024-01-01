Christine and the Queens – Stayin’ Alive Chris Version

Christine and the Queens end a triumphant year with the surprise release of his reinterpretation of a Bee Gees classic. “Stayin’ Alive ! Chris Version” first debuted live in a performance at the Cannes Film Festival this summer and now arrives as a fully realised studio version, alongside a video shot in Venice and directed by Chris himself.

Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together – childhood

My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023

our PUNK gesture for a better future

see you soon,

Chris

