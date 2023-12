I am thrilled to announce the release of my latest music creation, “Wake-up Blues.”

“Wake-up Blues” is an electrifying collaboration between Spring Brooks and Johnny B. In just over 2 minutes the “Wake-up Blues” delivers a stirring blend of percussion, rhythm, and raw talent that will keep you moving. This short tune packs a punch and will guarantee to get your foot tapping to the groove.

