With a traffic stopping voice, Kat Cunning epitomizes the multi-hyphenate. A Greek American, Queer and Non-binary recording artist, songwriter, actor and recent LA transplant.

Bedroom Angel is a voyage into the heart of our identities, celebrating the many forms love takes and the right to pleasure. This video champions personal empowerment, reflecting my belief in the beauty of self-discovery, kink as exploration, and the political act of pleasure.

#katcunning

Related Images: