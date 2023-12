Known for her powerhouse voice and “fiery, vulnerable songs,” Sarah King creates thought-provoking, versatile Americana music. Her genuine stories about real-life emotions and situations also draw on classic folk-blues themes, balancing songs about the devil and booze with hard-won moments of reflection and acceptance.

Sarah King is joined by Johnny Stanton, Jeff Lipstein and David Baron for “The Longest Night.”

#sarahkingsings

Related Images: