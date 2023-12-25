JES – Winter Wonderland

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter JES warms up Winter Wonderland with a contemporary version that unifies modern and traditional.

With the holiday season right around the corner, JES is helping fans get in the mood with the announcement of her annual holiday release on Intonenation Records. Having covered many beloved seasonal favorites in the past few years, JES has this year chosen to take on “Winter Wonderland,” an all-time classic, of course bringing her unique vocal talents to the program. The haunting remake brings a new level of depth and romance to a quintessential seasonal favorite.

“I have always loved ‘Winter Wonderland,’ said JES in a statement about the release. ‘Something about the song has always embodied the spirit of the holidays for me. It’s a time when anything feels possible, and this song has a quiet power that always reminds me how important that is. To stay connected and focus on peace, love, unity, and equality at this special time.”

#officialjes

Related Images: