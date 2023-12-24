Kiesza & Sugar Jesus – Christmas Without You

I found out I was going to join the Holiday Train in the summer of 2023 and had no idea what I was getting myself into as the holidays approached. Eager to fully embrace the holiday spirit, I asked Sugar Jesus if he would collaborate with me on a Christmas song while I was visiting Toronto. After two productive studio sessions, “Christmas Without You” came to life.

As the holiday season approached, I remember feeling nervous about the prospect of having up to seven shows on some days. Despite them being small sets, it meant singing from sunrise to sunset. I was scheduled for two of the four legs of the Holiday Train, which translated to 56 shows in 17 days. On November . 21st, I boarded the train, unaware that I was about to embark on one of the most extraordinary and unique adventures of my life. The joy this train brought to small towns and cities, which rarely see concerts, was indescribable. The smiles on the faces of the audience from the beginning to the end of each show made every moment worthwhile. One of the train cars, designed to open up on both sides, transformed into a stage. On some days, both sides would open, and we would perform on both sides of the tracks, with fog bursting from the modified freight car and a swiveling drum kit at the center, enhancing our performances. By the second leg of the tour I was hanging off of the stage door as it opened, and would jump out before it was even down.

The busiest days became some of my favorites, while on quieter days, we enjoyed the breathtaking views outside our windows. Touring with the duo Seaforth from Montreal, QB to Shreveport, LA, and with Tyler Shaw from Okotoks, Alberta, to his hometown of Port Coquitlam, BC, was a highlight. The friendships we forged are sure to last a lifetime. Without a doubt, this was one of the most remarkable tours I’ve ever been a part of. I am forever grateful to the Holiday Train, for inviting me to step aboard! ~ Kiesza

