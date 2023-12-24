I, Doris – Merry Menopause

Womb-owners of a certain age may relate to the song’s journey through inner conflict, fall and resolution to a new reality … and how better to depict this uterine drama than with a video full of LOL Surprise dolls!

The song is written and sung by Doris aka Charlotte Burke, one of our army of drummers. The dolls in the video were lovingly styled by her daughter, Skye.

The song was produced by Stephen Gilchrist (another member of the Doris drummer brigade) at Brixton Hill Studios.

#idorisband

Related Images: