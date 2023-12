The Deathless Legacy official video for ‘Christian Woman’ by Type O Negative marks the 30th anniversary of ‘Bloody Kisses’ and celebrates the memory of Peter Steele, one of the biggest influences of the band.

‘Christian Woman’ will be included in the special double CD reissue of ‘Rituals Of Black Magic’, to be released on January 12th.

‘Rituals of Black Magic’ is the fourth Deathless Legacy, originally released by Scarlet Records in 2018.

#deathless_legacy

