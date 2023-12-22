The Arts Lead Sheet #103 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Not Real Art Grant – January 1, 2024

https://notrealart.com/grant/#tve-jump-17b40817b9e

Cultivate La Baldi Residency – Montegiovi, Italy – January 2, 2024

https://www.cultivateprojects.net/labaldi

Art Omi: Dance – January 2, 2024

https://artomi.org/residencies/dance/

Art Omi: Music – January 2, 2024

https://artomi.org/residencies/music/

The Aperture Portfolio Prize – January 5, 2024

https://aperture.org/calls-for-entry/portfolio-prize/

Asian American Arts Alliance Grant – January 7, 2024

https://www.aaartsalliance.org/

Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts Residency – January 7, 2024

https://www.saltonstall.org/residencies/juried-residencies/

Tusen Takk Foundation 2025 Visual Artist Residency – January 7, 2024

https://www.tusentakk.org/apply

PRS: International Showcase Fund SXW – January 8, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/international/international-showcase-fund/

Leah Ryan Fund’s The Leah – January 8, 2024

https://leahryanfund.org/apply-the-leah/

The Good Hart Artist Residency – January 8, 2024

https://goodhartartistresidency.org/

Anderson Center Residency Opportunities – Red Wing, Minnesota – January 9, 2024

Anderson Center Residency

Deaf Artists Residency Program

Early Career Artist Residency Program

https://theandersoncenter.submittable.com/submit

Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency – January 10, 2024

https://www.jthar.com/

Paper Chase Press Make-A-Mag Contest – January 12, 2024

https://www.makeamagcontest.com/

Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grants – January 12, 2024

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-emergency-grants/rauschenberg-medical-emergency-grants/

Folger Institute Artistic Research Fellowships – January 15, 2024

https://www.folger.edu/research/the-folger-institute/fellowships/apply-for-a-fellowship/artistic-research-fellowships/

The Saltonstall X Circus Culture Hupstate Residency – January 15, 2024

https://www.hupstatecircus.org/residency

2025 Sculpture Space Artist Residency Program – Utica, NY – January 15, 2024

https://sculpturespace.slideroom.com/#/login/program/75846

StudioWorks Residency Program – Eastport, ME – January 15, 2024

https://www.tidesinstitute.org/studioworks-artist-in-residence-program/

Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Mt. San Angelo Residencies – January 15, 2024

https://vcca.slideroom.com/#/Login

NYSCA x Wave Farm Media Arts Assistance Fund for Artists – January 15, 2024

https://wavefarm.org/grants-services/nysca-regrants/maaf-artists/about

Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation 2024 Individual Support Grants – January 17, 2024

https://www.gottliebfoundation.org/individual-support-grant-1

Forge Fellowship – January 17, 2024

https://www.forgenyc.org/forge-fellowship

Helene Wurlitzer Foundation Artist Residency Program – Taos, NM – January 18, 2024

https://wurlitzerfoundation.org/apply

MFA Boston The Artist Project – Boston, MA – January 19, 2024

https://www.mfa.org/programs/community-programs/community-arts-initiative/call-to-artists

South Arts: ArtsHERE – January 19, 2024

https://usregionalarts.org/artshere/

National Portrait Gallery Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition – January 26, 2024

https://portraitcompetition.si.edu/

Hayama Artist Residency – Hayama, Japan – January 31, 2024

https://www.hayamaresidency.com/

Recharge New Surrealist Prize – January 31, 2024

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/recharge-foundation/

Just Tech Fellowship – January 31, 2024

https://www.ssrc.org/programs/just-tech/just-tech-fellowship/

Furious Flower Poetry Prize – January 31, 2024

https://www.jmu.edu/furiousflower/poetryprize/index.shtml

South Arts: In These Mountains Infrastructure Grants – January 31, 2024

https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/these-mountains-infrastructure-grants

PRS: Momentum Music Fund – January 31, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

PRS: Momentum Accelerator Liverpool City Region – January 31, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/ppl-momentum-accelerator-guidance/

Fine Arts Work Center 2024-2025 Visual Arts Fellowship – February 1, 2024

https://fawc.slideroom.com/#/login/program/75386

John Michael Arts Center/Kohler Company Arts/Industry Residency – February 1, 2024

https://www.jmkac.org/arts-industry/applications/

Wave Farm Transmission Art Residencies – Hudson, NY – February 1, 2024

https://wavefarm.org/ta/residency-program/info-apply

South Arts: Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grants – February 9, 2024

https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/individual-artist-career-opportunity-grants

South Arts: Southern Prize & State Fellowships for Visual Arts – February 9, 2024

https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/southern-prize-and-state-fellowships-visual-arts

MacDowell Fellowship – February 10, 2024

https://www.macdowell.org/apply/apply-for-fellowship

PRS: Momentum Accelerator Whales – February 14, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/ppl-momentum-accelerator-guidance/

Martin House Creative Residency Program – Buffalo, NY – February 16, 2024

https://martinhouse.org/visit/creative-residency-program/

2026 McKinney International Art and Design Residency – February 16, 2024

https://eskenazi.indiana.edu/news/2023/2026-mckinney-international-resident.html

Anderson Ranch Artists-in-Residence Program – February 18, 2024

https://www.andersonranch.org/programs/artists-in-residence-program/

Call for Scores for the New Jersey Symphony 2024 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute – February 23, 2024

https://www.njsymphony.org/musicians-orchestra/artist-initiatives/njso-edward-t-cone-composition-institute

The Sculpture Center 2025-26 Revealed Emerging Artist Solo Show Series – Cleveland, OH – February 25, 2024

https://sculpturecenter.org/callartists/

PRS: Talent Development Network – February 26, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/talent-development-network-tdn-2024/

NXTHVN Fellowship – February 26, 2024

https://nxthvn.submittable.com/submit

Tulsa Artist Fellowship 2025-2027 – Tulsa, OK – February 28, 2024

https://tulsaartistfellowship.org/award

PRS: Women Make Music – March 11, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

PRS: POWER UP – March 14, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/powerup/

PRS: The Composers’ Fund – April 2, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

PRS: Open Fund For Music Creators – April 8, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

PRS: Hitmaker – April 15, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-hitmaker-fund/

PRS: Beyond Borders – May 13, 2024

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/beyond-borders/

Jobs

Music Venue Trust – Fundraising Manager – UK – January 26, 2024

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1acft3VMWm1vCW1d3eBqLYdBXrbwzaGj9/view

Brand Assistant (SubSoul) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/brand-assistant-subsoul-aei-music-london-uk

Financial Controller (Bella Figura Music) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/brand-assistant-subsoul-aei-music-london-uk

Director of Analytics (BMG) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/director-of-analytics-bmg-london-uk

Marketing & Events Coordinator (Great Boulder Youth Orchestra) – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/29436

HEAD OF PUBLISHING AND SYNC (Gyrostream) – Brisbane, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/head-of-publishing-and-sync/

Business Coordinator (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/business-coordinator-abc-music/

Creative Producer (Sounds Australia)

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/creative-producer-2/

Opportunities

Boston Underground Film Festival – January 5, 2024

https://bostonunderground.org/submit/

CONTEMPORARY DANCE CHOREOGRAPHY FEST Submissions – January 31, 2024

https://www.cdcfest.com/submit-your-work

4th Annual Emerging Black Composers Project – February 1, 2024

https://sfcm.edu/discover/initiatives/emerging-black-composers-project

Welcome2Texas Mixtape – February 1, 2024

https://www.onlyhitzusa.com/product-page/onlyhitz-music-library-listing

+RAIN Film Festival – March 3, 2024

https://www.upf.edu/web/rainfilmfest/convocat%C3%B2ria-2024

The Canadian Women Artists’ Award

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/canadian-women-artists-award/

Events

CMW: Royalties & Funding 101 – January 2, 2024 0 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dy5-_CgAQsOimiT5InlHmw#/registration

WIE: 7 Strategies to Negotiate a Win-Win for Any Deal – January 4, 2024 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/12312312321

MBA: Trust & Safety in Music Symposium – New York, NY – January 9, 2024

https://registration.socio.events/e/trustandsafetyinmusic

Geena Davis Institute – In Conversation with “Found” – January 10, 2024 – 1pm PST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6Z8vejVOT_uHnRtUtZEN4A#/registration

WIE: How to Keep Funding Flowing – January 11, 2024 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/how-to-keep-your-funding-flowing-6

Jazz Congress – New York, NY – January 11, 2024

https://jazzcongress.org/

WIE: Every Leader Must Think Like A Futurist – January 18, 2024 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/every-leader-must-think-like-a-futurist-3

WIE: Have You Cake and Eat It Too – January 25, 2024 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events/have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too-investing-for-returns-and-impact-2

