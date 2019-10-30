Halflives – Rockstar Everyday

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Coldplay Channel Fred Astaire in “Orphans” Video
- Coldplay’s Two New Songs Sound Like They Could Be in a Pixar Movie
- PJ Harvey’s Cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand” Is Even Spookier Than the Original
- David Crosby’s Impression of a John Coltrane Sax Solo Is Incredible: Exclusive Clip
- Beck Returns With Slick New Singles “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days”
- Listen to a 20-Year-Old Prince Record a Breathtaking First Version of “I Feel for You”
- Jimmy Eat World Show Grit on New Album Surviving
- Marilyn Manson Buries Himself in New “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Video
- Thom Yorke Gave a Wild Performance of Three Solo Songs on Kimmel
- R.E.M. Strip Down Their Kurt Cobain Tribute “Let Me In” With a New Remix
Music Connection
- Joel Diamond Offers Viral LA Subway Singer Recording Contract
- TASCAM Bundles iZotope RX Elements with DR-10L Micro Linear PCM Recorder
- Heather Youmans "Shine" Live Music Video
- Celestion Introduces the Seventy 80 Impulse Responses
- Taylor Swift to be Honored at the 2019 American Music Awards
- ISC 2019 Extended Deadline Approaching on Nov. 6
- Alice Howe Celebrates The Release of Visions at Genghis Cohen
- Adult Contemporary/Pop Songs with Male Vocals Needed
- Submit Yourself for the Chance to Play at the Great Escape Music Festival
- Apply to Perform at Anime Expo 2020
Music News Underground
- Kid Pullen 'Shine From My Casket' video premiere
- Mica Paris returns to Quaglino’s for one night only
- The Waterboys join Black Deer Festival line-up
- Brittain Ashford 'I Could Have Danced All Night' video
- The Ivors Composer Awards 2019 Nominations announced
- Lovers & Poets 'Sugar High' video
- The Bobbleheads 'Joey' video
- Aaron Robinson
- The Ivors Academy and Apple Music to showcase UK songwriters and composers worldwide
- Gavin Haley 'Long Game' video
