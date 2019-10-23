Five Things at the 42nd Annual Denver Film Festival

Denver, CO

October 30- November 10, 2019

https://denverfilmfestival.denverfilm.org/

The Denver Film Festival is back with films from across the world. There are films Rian Johnson & Terrance Mallick. There is an Italian Showcase and a Focus on National Cinema that looks at Brazil. There are films that fit into DenverFilm’s yearlong ongoing categories of CinemaQ, Women + Film, J’Adore, and CineLatinx. There is a special tribute of films to the late Brit Withey. That is the tip of the iceberg.

Five Movies to See At the 42nd Annual Denver Film Festival

After Parkland – This documentary follows both students and parents after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31292&FID=105

Marriage Story – The Closing night film has been getting raves at other film festivals. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson this film dives headfirst into the emotions of a relationship. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31443&FID=105

Motherless Brooklyn – Edward Norton stars in, and directs this noir about a private detective with Tourette syndrome. It is based upon a Jonathan Lethem novel. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31330&FID=105

The Stolen Caravaggio/ Una storia senza nome – A film within a film that has drama, thrills and comedy. Part of the Italian Showcase https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31296&FID=105

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema – This 14 hour documentary will be shown in 5 parts and focuses on how women have influenced film through the ages. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31272&FID=105

Five Movies About Music at the 42nd Annual Denver Film Festival

The Conductor – This film is based upon the life Antonio Brico, the first woman to conduct a professional symphony orchestra https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31438&FID=105

Amazonia Groove – This documentary looks at the land and the music in Brazil. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31404&FID=105

Best Before Death – Bill Drummond is on a long tour. 12 years and his performance has changed from music to something else entirely https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31246&FID=105

DeVotchka: Man with A Movie Camera – A silent Soviet documentary meets the music of DeVotcha. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31176&FID=105

Music Video Mixtape – Not a film, but a collection of videos both local and international. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31475&FID=105

Five Things To Do At the 42nd Annual Denver Film Festival That Aren’t Watching Films

Be There to See Who Won – The Awards Ceremonies – https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31466&FID=105

Creative Conversations – https://secure.denverfilm.org/festival/film/programdetail.aspx?FID=105&PID=406

Play A Game – Escape from Godot – https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31173

Show Some Kindness – https://denverfilmfestival.denverfilm.org/how-to-fest/contests/kind-video-contest/

Virtual Reality – https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=31175&FID=105