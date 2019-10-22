Sara Bareilles and Emily King

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (106)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (90)
- Film of the Month (66)
- Interviews (328)
- Live Photos (512)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (25)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (75)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (210)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (95)
- Upcoming New releases (38)
- Video of the Month (73)
- Videos (1,056)
- Website of the Month (104)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- David Crosby’s Impression of a John Coltrane Sax Solo Is Incredible: Exclusive Clip
- Beck Returns With Slick New Singles “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days”
- Listen to a 20-Year-Old Prince Record a Breathtaking First Version of “I Feel for You”
- Jimmy Eat World Show Grit on New Album Surviving
- Marilyn Manson Buries Himself in New “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Video
- Thom Yorke Gave a Wild Performance of Three Solo Songs on Kimmel
- R.E.M. Strip Down Their Kurt Cobain Tribute “Let Me In” With a New Remix
- Big Thief Release Intricate, Lyrical New Album Two Hands
- Kim Gordon Releases Gorgeous New Album No Home Record
- Refused’s New Song “Economy of Death” Has a Bone to Pick With Capitalism: Exclusive
Music Connection
- It’s All Love and No Fear With MARINA at the Masonic in San Francisco
- Big Names in Rock & Roll Sign Guitar For Auction in Aid of Jerry Donahue
- Harris Institute Will Celebrate 30th Anniversary
- TASCAM Expands Line with BD-MP1 Professional-Grade Blu-ray Player
- Guitar Center to Hold Benefit to Support Music Education
- Trap Music Museum Celebrated 1 Year Anniversary with Trap Gala
- Desert Daze 2019: A Recap
- QSC Adds KS118 Active Subwoofer to KS Series Family
- SESAC Celebrates Pop Songwriter of the Year Rami Dawod
- New Vinyl Alliance Turns Up the Volume for Records
Music News Underground
- Flawes feat. ROZES 'Ghost Town' video
- Broke Royals 'Saint Luxury' video
- Bblasian 'Above and Beyond' video
- Yungblud can't believe he collaborated with Dan Reynolds on his new EP
- Jimmy Eat World never expected to be around for 25 years
- Nya 'Hold On' EP
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Bing brings back the world's best-selling single of all time and new album
- St. Vincent to open a Champagne Bar in London
- SXSW Music Festival reveal initial list of showcasing artists
Leave a Reply